DATx Achieves Market Capitalization of $99,287.74 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, DATx has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One DATx coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $99,287.74 and approximately $41,315.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038182 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00105700 BTC.

About DATx

DATx is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

