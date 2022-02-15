DecentBet Achieves Market Cap of $128,157.07 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $128,157.07 and $61.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00105485 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

