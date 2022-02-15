Decentral Games Price Reaches $0.39 (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $154.28 million and $1.72 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00044710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.89 or 0.06999125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,203.98 or 0.99999891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00048873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 403,261,645 coins and its circulating supply is 398,534,083 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

