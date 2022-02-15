Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 552.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DECK opened at $301.07 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $289.23 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

