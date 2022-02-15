DEJAVE (DJV) Tops One Day Volume of $22.00

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for $30.53 or 0.00070000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $80,449.84 and $22.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.66 or 0.06927853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,488.61 or 0.99707777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048448 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006153 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.