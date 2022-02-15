Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $7.40 on Monday. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Delcath Systems news, insider Gerard J. Michel bought 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 46.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

