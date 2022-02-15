Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €142.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €142.00 ($161.36) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €139.23 ($158.22).

EPA:AIR traded down €2.20 ($2.50) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €116.30 ($132.16). 1,886,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($113.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.80.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

