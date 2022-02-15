Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives $119.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €174.60 ($198.41) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.76 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

