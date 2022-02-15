Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives $119.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.87.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €174.60 ($198.41) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.76 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
