Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will post $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $769.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $130.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.75. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $136.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

