DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $158,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

