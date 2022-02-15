Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of TransDigm Group worth $99,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $630.74 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $624.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.87.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

