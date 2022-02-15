Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,770,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.80% of Sonoco Products worth $105,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.34. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

