Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,489 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.11% of Howard Hughes worth $102,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 26.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 35.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,544,000 after purchasing an additional 193,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.43 and a beta of 1.48. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on HHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

