Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 172 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.94% of Comfort Systems USA worth $101,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 269,930 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,153.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 206,886 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 101.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,626,000 after buying an additional 127,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,552,000 after buying an additional 93,697 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIX opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

