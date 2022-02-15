Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 43,998 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.66% of FormFactor worth $106,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.45. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

