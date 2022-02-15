Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 96,844 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96,844 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.34% of ITT worth $98,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ITT by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ITT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ITT by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,234 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

NYSE ITT opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.56. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

