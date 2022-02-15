Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,471,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $5,416,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.