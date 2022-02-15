Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.80.

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $441,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $66,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,104 shares of company stock worth $4,601,729 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,545,000 after purchasing an additional 110,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diodes by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,886,000 after purchasing an additional 103,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Diodes by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,511,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Diodes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,690. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. Diodes has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

