Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Shares of Diodes stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.32. 409,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.11. Diodes has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,104 shares of company stock worth $4,601,729 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 177.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after buying an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,596,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 120.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after acquiring an additional 217,123 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after acquiring an additional 166,876 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

