Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stake Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGICA. StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $16.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $443.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

