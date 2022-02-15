Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 72,345 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 58,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21.
Doubleview Gold Company Profile (OTC:DBLVF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doubleview Gold (DBLVF)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.