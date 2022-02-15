Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Trading Down 8%

Shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.80 and last traded at $35.80. 540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDRLF. Pareto Securities raised Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drilling Company of 1972 A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.33.

Get Drilling Company of 1972 A/S alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.