Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.54 per share for the quarter.

Shares of DPM opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.82. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$6.99 and a 1 year high of C$9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 37,100 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$333,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,000. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 50,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$366,460. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 263,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,843.

DPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.