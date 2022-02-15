Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

NYSE:KNX opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,001 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

