Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $385,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,209,000 after buying an additional 122,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 35,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

BCRX opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Milano purchased 7,500 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

