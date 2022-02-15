Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 273,716 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

