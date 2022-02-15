Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 6,271 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,170,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

DEI stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

