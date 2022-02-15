Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DYNT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

