DynTek, Inc. (DYNE) to Issue Dividend of $0.62 on February 28th

DynTek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNE) declared a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6201 per share on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DYNE opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. DynTek has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.
DynTek Company Profile
