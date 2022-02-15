DynTek, Inc. (DYNE) to Issue Dividend of $0.62 on February 28th

DynTek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNE) declared a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6201 per share on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYNE opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. DynTek has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

DynTek Company Profile

DynTek, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions. It offers system integration consulting services, IT transformation services, and managed services. The company was founded on May 27, 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

