Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXP. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.46.

EXP stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.93. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $119.10 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

