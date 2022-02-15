Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of EIC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. 9,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

