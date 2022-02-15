Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Financial Survey

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Earthstone Energy and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 1 0 4 0 2.60 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus price target of $19.90, indicating a potential upside of 52.61%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy -4.08% 7.99% 5.69% MV Oil Trust 93.78% N/A 87.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Earthstone Energy and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $144.52 million 7.91 -$13.55 million ($0.42) -31.05 MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 16.14 $5.64 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Earthstone Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats MV Oil Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

