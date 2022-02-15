Eaton Vance Management Acquires 527,415 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527,415 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.25% of Clarivate worth $35,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $29,391,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 23.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after buying an additional 113,894 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 117.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,955,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,616,000 after buying an additional 2,132,622 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 26.3% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,179,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,729,000 after purchasing an additional 453,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clarivate by 12.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,654,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 180,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

