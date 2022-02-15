Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $31,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.