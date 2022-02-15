Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,946,125 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,946,125 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.12% of V.F. worth $30,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 551,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 792.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

