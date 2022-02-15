Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48.

In other Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $54,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

