Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48.
In other Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $54,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
