Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

EVT opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

