Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
EVT opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
