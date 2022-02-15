Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $544,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.