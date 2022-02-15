EDC Blockchain Trading 24.3% Higher This Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $218,794.48 and approximately $59.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,084.98 or 1.00134117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00065112 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022105 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00021159 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.53 or 0.00398701 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

