EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,900 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the January 15th total of 857,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 801.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF remained flat at $$19.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDRVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.