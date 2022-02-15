Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $10.37

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.00. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 47,402 shares traded.
Several research firms have weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.
About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
