Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $10.37

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.00. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 47,402 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.