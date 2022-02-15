Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.66 and last traded at $64.14. 1,059,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,141,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

