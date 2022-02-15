Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 93.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EDV. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1,830.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$435.64.

EDV traded down C$0.79 on Tuesday, hitting C$30.00. The company had a trading volume of 255,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,188. The firm has a market cap of C$7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.99. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

