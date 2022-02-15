Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2,500.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a C$1,830.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$904.18.

Shares of TSE:EDV traded down C$0.57 on Monday, hitting C$30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 663,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$35.94.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

