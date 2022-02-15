Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) & Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Critical Survey

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sundance Energy and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerplus 0 1 7 0 2.88

Enerplus has a consensus price target of $17.56, indicating a potential upside of 48.08%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sundance Energy and Enerplus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($53.89) -0.01 Enerplus $550.34 million 5.27 -$689.29 million ($0.51) -23.25

Sundance Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enerplus. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundance Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A Enerplus -9.79% 41.37% 11.20%

Summary

Enerplus beats Sundance Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

