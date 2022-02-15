Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shares Up 3.3%

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 230,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 215,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 47.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 1,128.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

