Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,900 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLM stock opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

