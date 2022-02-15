Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 400 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $144,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLF shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

