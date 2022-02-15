Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.24 Million Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Joint worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Joint by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,758,000 after acquiring an additional 115,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Joint by 36.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Joint by 84.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Joint by 28.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Joint by 472.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $755.53 million, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JYNT. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

