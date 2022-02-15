Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.53 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 86,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

Shares of FLT opened at $244.69 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.14 and a 200-day moving average of $245.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

